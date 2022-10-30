NFL World Reacts To Patrick Peterson’s Postgame Message

Patrick Peterson Vikings

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 16: Patrick Peterson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings raises his fist prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was delighted to get a win over the Arizona Cardinals – his former team.

During the third quarter of today’s 34-26 win over the Cardinals, safety Harrison Smith intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. After the play, Peterson celebrated by doing a video game-playing gesture.

