NFL World Reacts To Patrick Peterson’s Postgame Message

It’s safe to say that Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was delighted to get a win over the Arizona Cardinals – his former team.

During the third quarter of today’s 34-26 win over the Cardinals, safety Harrison Smith intercepted Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. After the play, Peterson celebrated by doing a video game-playing gesture.

Murray is an avid gamer and some have accused him of sacrificing game preparation in order to play. So in the postgame interview, Peterson was asked about his choice of celebration – and he didn’t hold back.

“I think it’s called Call of Duty?” Peterson said of the celebration. “I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out.”

Patrick Peterson apparently has good reason to have so much hatred for the team he once called his own.

Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Peterson revealed that while he was with the team, someone in the organization was printing hateful messages from fans and leaving them on the chair at his locker.

Suffice it to say, Patrick Peterson probably won’t be joining Kyler Murray for a few rounds of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in the near future.