NFL World Reacts To Painful Jameis Winston News

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is Sunday afternoon against the Bucs.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is playing through some serious pain.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 20-10.

Prior to kickoff, we learned that Winston was playing through some fractures in his back.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button