NFL World Reacts To Painful Jameis Winston News
Jameis Winston is playing through some serious pain.
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 20-10.
Prior to kickoff, we learned that Winston was playing through some fractures in his back.
It sounds painful.
“Jameis Winston is playing today with 4 fractures in his back, per Jay Glazer, and he’s in a lot of pain. There is no risk of further damage and he’s wearing pads to protect the area,” Ari Meirov tweeted.
Jameis is a tough dude.
“I don’t care if you can prove it medically. I will never accept “playing with 4 fractures in his back” and “there is no risk of further damage” as things that go together,” one fan wrote.
“”Saints QB with 4 back fractures is at no risk of further damage” is the new “doctors are encouraged after finding 6 new fractures in Saints QB’s ribs,” another fan joked.
“Almost certainly isolated transverse process fractures which are structurally and neurologically stable. So yea, it’s a fracture, but not like you’re thinking when you hear ‘back fractures,'” another fan added.
Feel better, Jameis!
