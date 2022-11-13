NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham’s 5-Team List

Odell Beckham Jr. is on the field for the Rams.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly getting closer to making a decision on where he’s going to play this year.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is believed to be fully healthy following his torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham has reportedly been fully cleared and he’s ready to play.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button