NFL World Reacts To More Troubling Brett Favre News

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 06, 2016: Brett Favre (R), former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna pose with his Bronze Bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

More troubling news emerged this weekend regarding legendary NFL star Brett Favre.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback has been trending all week following reports about a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

Favre is accused of pressuring the state into giving him money that could have gone to struggling citizens.

Now, more reports have surfaced.

“Brett Favre continued to press Mississippi state officials for help in paying for new sports facilities at Southern Miss after being told by the then-governor that the misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal, according to a court filing,” ESPN reports.

Yikes.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in, continuing to dump on Favre.

“Favre’s net worth is $100 million. He could have paid for the facilities himself out of his pocket change,” one fan wrote.

“Lock this guy up,” another fan wrote.

“Shame on Favre for using funds dedicated to helping those less fortunate for the benefit of his alma mater,” another fan added.

This troubling Brett Favre story is far from over at this point, that is for sure.