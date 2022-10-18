NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Significant Firing News

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era in Houston.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning.

The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over the front office.

Houston decided it was time for a change six weeks into the 2022 regular season.

“A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN. Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization,” Schefter reported.

Texans fans have been waiting for this day.

“He lasted substantially longer than I thought he would. But it seems Nick Caserio is taking firmer control of the Texans’ future,” one fan wrote.

“What a Day!!!” one fan added.

“The fact that he’s out is significant. Although his impact on the organization on the football side has been absent for some time. Probably since at least around the time they didn’t hire McCown as HC,” one fan wrote.

“The timing of this is fascinating. #Texans waited until the Monday morning following their BYE week to leak this,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Houston is currently on its bye week.