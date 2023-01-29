NFL world reacts to major New York Giants news

Playing quarterback in the NFL is one of the hardest, most-skilled positions in the world. And the next contract of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be a testament to that fact.

The Giants could pay Jones roughly $40 million a year, according to Robert Vacchiano of Fox Sports. The Giants’ leadership team recently confirmed their commitment to Jones.

“We feel like Daniel played well this season,” Schoen said after the season, according to Fox. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. There’s a business side to it. We haven’t gone down that road yet. But we would like to have DJ back.”

If the Giants want to keep him, their ownership team will have to open the checkbooks.

“Their ‘business’ issue is that quarterbacks are expensive,” Vacchiano wrote. “Considering the contract Ryan Tannehill signed in 2020 pays him an average of $29.5 million, and Derek Carr makes an average of $40.5 million on the deal he signed in April, the idea of ​​Jones getting $40 million per season isn’t crazy. It might even be likely, considering there are multiple teams hoping a quarterback like him hits free agency and that the franchise tag is expected to be $32.5 million.”

The NFL world was quick to react to the report:

“The idea of ​​Daniel Jones getting $40 million per season isn’t crazy. It might even be likely.” 🤯https://t.co/fYnZkF7xLI — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 28, 2023

This is awful for a game manager who can run at QB https://t.co/OX4u29fjg9 — Joseph Daniel (@joseph_2112) January 28, 2023

I see DJs agents are doing absolutely brilliant stuff to increase his contract value also screw the @giants at the same time https://t.co/tkdHYmL6Oq — GMAN- Its Beginning! (@GManuu) January 28, 2023

Mahomes should be making 100 million a year https://t.co/olWZI9a0LZ — average Boston sports fan (@RobThersports) January 28, 2023

I’m also ‘likely’ to date Taylor Swift https://t.co/DFSpk2AL5I — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) January 28, 2023

The Giants originally drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. The franchise finished 12-8-1 last season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

[Fox Sports]