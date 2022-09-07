NFL World Reacts To Lions Week 1 Crowd News

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s some pretty significant buzz around Detroit heading into the 2022 NFL season.

According to team Insider Dave Birkett, the Lions have already sold out their Week 1 home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is the first time the Detroit organization has sold standing room tickets for a non-Thanksgiving Day game since 2017.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Ford Field going to be [on fire] ! Excited to be in that atmosphere,” one fan wrote.

“LETS PACK THE DEN BABY!!! PHILLY DOESNT KNOW WHATS COMING FOR THEM ON SUNDAY BABY,” another added.

“Oh man. We need to serve up this L more than ever now,” another said.

A lot of this preseason buzz can be attributed to the Lions’ appearance on this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Fans around the league are rooting for an underdog story under second-year head Coach Dan Campbell.

“Lions requesting to be the Hard Knocks team was a great marketing play. Here’s to hoping they can deliver on the hype,” another fan wrote.

The Lions finished the 2021 season with a disappointing 3-13-1 record — failing to notch a single win until Week 13. With the help of a packed crowd at Ford Field, the team will look to get off to a better start in 2022 .