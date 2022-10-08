NFL World Reacts To Latest Troubling Antonio Brown News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has never been afraid to make the headlines.

He started out as a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers, making headline-worthy plays on the field. Unfortunately, his latest foray into the news over the past few years has been entirely negative.

That continued this week when TMZ reported a Florida man is suing Brown for allegedly selling him a fake Richard Mille luxury watch for $160,000. The longtime wide receiver allegedly told the buyer, Ryan Kane, that he bought the watch from Brown after being assured it was worth $400,000.

According to the report from TMZ, the watch isn’t worth anything close to what the man paid. It’s actually only worth $500 and now the man is suing Brown.

Some think Antonio Brown is at fault here.

Others don’t believe the man should have trusted Brown in the first place.

“Imagine buying a watch for that much money from AB of all people lmfao you deserve to be scammed,” another fan said.

What do you think of the latest Antonio Brown news?