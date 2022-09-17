NFL World Reacts To Latest George Kittle Injury News

Los Angeles, CA – January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday , Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers just got an encouraging injury update on star tight end George Kittle.

The three-time Pro Bowler was active for Friday’s practice session ahead of the Niners’ Week 2 Matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This was his first practice since suffering a preseason groin injury.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle looked “awesome” and he’s officially been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Hope I get to see the Peoples Tightened Play!!!” one fan wrote.

“Fantasy team suddenly has a burning chance,” another said.

“Stay healthy George. The team needs you,” another added.

Kittle suffered a groin injury during a light practice session the week of the Niners’ season opener against the Chicago Bears. The injury was originally listed as day-to-day, but he was unable to recover before Week 1.

This encouraging update on Kittle’s injury status has him trending in the right direction to take the field for the Niners’ home opener on Sunday.

The return of Kittle would be a massive boost for a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing start in Week 1.