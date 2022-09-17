NFL World Reacts To Latest George Kittle Injury News

49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday.

Los Angeles, CA – January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday , Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers just got an encouraging injury update on star tight end George Kittle.

The three-time Pro Bowler was active for Friday’s practice session ahead of the Niners’ Week 2 Matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This was his first practice since suffering a preseason groin injury.

