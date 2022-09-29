NFL World Reacts To Katherine Webb’s Racy Photo

Getty Images.

AJ McCarron made some big – and reportedly inaccurate – Headlines on Wednesday.

The former Alabama quarterback told Slow News Day that he’s heard that Auburn head Coach Bryan Harsin has already been told that he’s fired.

Harsin, who’s in Year 2 as Auburn’s head coach, is believed to be on the hot seat. However, he reportedly has not actually been fired – yet, anyway.

McCarron isn’t the only one in his family that can go viral on social media.

The former Alabama quarterback is married to viral star Katherine Webb, who first went viral during the BCS National Championship Game in 2013.

Webb continues to go viral on social media, with more than 200,000 followers on social media.

A recent bikini post from Webb had fans impressed.

Fans are loving it.

“HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE,” one fan wrote.

“Hot momma 🔥😍,” one fan added.

“Thriving is damn right,” another fan wrote.

“We wouldn’t be mad if you dropped that gym routine! 👏🏻👏🏻,” another fan suggested.

TUSCALOOSA, AL – OCTOBER 26: AJ McCarron #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 45-10 win over the Tennessee Volunteers with mom Dee Dee Bonner and girlfriend Katherine Webb at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2013 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AJ and Katherine continue to dominate the internet.