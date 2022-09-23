NFL World Reacts To Josh Jacobs News

Josh Jacobs runs with the ball for the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

If you have Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on your Fantasy football roster, now would be a pretty good time to bench him while you can still find a replacement.

According to ESPN Raiders Insider Pete Gutierrez, while Jacobs was listed as “questionable” with an illness he did not travel with the team to Nashville for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

