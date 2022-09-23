NFL World Reacts To Josh Jacobs News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

If you have Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on your Fantasy football roster, now would be a pretty good time to bench him while you can still find a replacement.

According to ESPN Raiders Insider Pete Gutierrez, while Jacobs was listed as “questionable” with an illness he did not travel with the team to Nashville for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacobs has been the Raiders’ leading rusher for the past four years and started both of their games to start this season. He has 29 carries for 129 yards so far.

For Raiders fans, it’s problematic to see Jacobs missing a game of this importance. But for Fantasy football fans, it presents a new problem: Who to play instead.

Just about everyone is pointing out that the Raiders are likely going to give his carries over to Rookie Zamir White:

Josh Jacobs has started 44 games since going to the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has over 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of the first three seasons.

In total, Jacobs has 3,212 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns since his rookie season. That kind of production doesn’t grow on trees.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 0-2 and have some pretty tough games coming up – most notably a road game against the Chiefs in Week 5.

Will Josh Jacobs be missed when the Raiders play the Titans this weekend?