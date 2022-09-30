NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Streak News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 2021 season saw running back Jonathan Taylor emerge as one of the best backs in the NFL as he led the league in rushing yards, touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and even Longest carry. But amid a strong start to his third season, a quiet streak he has been putting together has suddenly ended.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Taylor saw his “ironman streak” of practices come to an end on Wednesday due to a toe injury. Per the report, Taylor had not missed a single practice dating back several years.

Stats apparently show that Taylor didn’t miss a practice during his three years at Wisconsin or during his four years at New Jersey’s Salem High School.

Even during the COVID-19 Pandemic he never missed a practice. He did have to miss a game against the Tennessee Titans due to contact tracing, but did not miss any of the practices leading up to it.

NFL fans were stunned by Taylor’s level of dedication. Although a few were more curious as to how people have tracked his practices going all the way back to high school.

Jonathan Taylor quietly put up terrific numbers as a Rookie in 2020, recording 1,169 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns that year.

2021 was his breakout year with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Taylor earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors while finishing second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Through three games this season, Taylor is off to a solid start with 286 yards and a 161-yard performance against the Texans under his belt.

Will Jonathan Taylor play on Sunday despite his injury?