NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden Lawsuit News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL’s motion to move a lawsuit brought by former head Coach Jon Gruden was denied by a judge. Not long later, the NFL made an official decision to appeal the judge’s ruling.

“The NFL has formally appealed a Nevada state court judge’s ruling denying the NFL’s efforts to move Jon Gruden’s lawsuit to arbitration. The state judge only this week issued her written ruling after orally giving it in May following courtroom arguments,” The Athletic Reporter David Kaplan said.

Gruden Sued the NFL after his emails containing racist, sexist, and homophobic language were published last October.

Fans took to social media to react to the news.

“Couldn’t win on the field so he gonna win in court,” one fan joked.

AJ Perez of Front Office Sports Revealed what could be next:

If Allf’s decision is upheld on appeal, the case would progress towards discovery, which leaves the possibility Gruden — and the public — could gain access to the cache of emails used in the first outside investigation into the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder.

