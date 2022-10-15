NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden Lawsuit News

A closeup of Oakland Raiders Coach Jon Gruden wearing a black visor.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL’s motion to move a lawsuit brought by former head Coach Jon Gruden was denied by a judge. Not long later, the NFL made an official decision to appeal the judge’s ruling.

“The NFL has formally appealed a Nevada state court judge’s ruling denying the NFL’s efforts to move Jon Gruden’s lawsuit to arbitration. The state judge only this week issued her written ruling after orally giving it in May following courtroom arguments,” The Athletic Reporter David Kaplan said.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button