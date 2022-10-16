NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton against the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: during a game at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, although he’s still highly thought of by the players.

This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with “saving” his career.

