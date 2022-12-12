NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.

As NFL Insider Field Yates of ESPN points out, Deshaun Watson did not score a single offensive touchdown through the first six quarters of his Browns career.

Through 6 Quarters with Deshaun Watson at QB the Browns have had 18 drives and yet to score an Offensive TD. Punt

Fumble

INT

Safety

Punt

Punt

End of half

Punt

Punt

FG

Punt

FG

End of game

Downs

Punt

Punt

FG

End of half — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 11, 2022

While Watson did throw a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Bengals, that didn’t stop the NFL world from absolutely blasting him for his poor showing so far this season.

3 1st rnd Picks $230 million 100% guaranteed over 4 years He has also been hit a lot and more to come I hope they Bury him in Lake Erie https://t.co/J0s1QuuQHX — The Bad Guy (@YoungAri_Gold) December 11, 2022

“3 1st rnd picks. $230 million 100% guaranteed over 4 years. He has also been hit a lot and more to come. I hope they Bury him in Lake Erie,” Houston Texans podcaster The Bad Guy Tweeted.

$230M doesn’t buy you what it used to https://t.co/npYiAGdtaB — Natalie (@nats_sportschat) December 11, 2022

“$230M doesn’t buy you what it used to,” Natalie of Sports Illustrated wrote.

I feel for Cleveland…oh wait they signed him after knowing the allegations. I don’t feel sorry for Watson or the Browns. https://t.co/nfK7ya6ME4 — Raiders History (@Oaklraiders1976) December 11, 2022

“I feel for Cleveland…oh wait they signed him after knowing the allegations. I don’t feel sorry for Watson or the Browns,” Raiders History Tweeted.

I think it’s still too early to determine how Watson ends up as a Brown, but I still think Cleveland saved the Falcons from making a colossal mistake trading for him. https://t.co/x3oauBocK7 — Jonah Carden (@jc3talks) December 11, 2022

“I think it’s still too early to determine how Watson ends up as a Brown, but I still think Cleveland saved the Falcons from making a colossal mistake trading for him,” Atlanta Falcons podcaster Jonah Carden said.

The offense just doesn’t work with him. https://t.co/SB3zn97p7t — Josiah🏈 (@RainingGamess) December 11, 2022

“The offense just doesn’t work with him,” podcaster Josiah said.

It’s safe to say that Watson isn’t off to a great start in Cleveland.