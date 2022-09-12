NFL World Reacts To Gisele’s Sunday Night News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won’t be in attendance.

PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs’ first game of the season. Reports have suggested that Brady and Bundchen have been fighting over the quarterback’s decision to play football again. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month.

“Tom Brady is set to hit the field for his first post-retirement NFL game Sunday night, and his wife Gisele Bündchen won’t be in the stands, a source tells PEOPLE,” they report.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele has been fairly quiet as of late, although she did break her social media silence earlier on Sunday to wish her sister a happy birthday.

Her photo choice was interesting…

Fans aren’t too surprised. It’s just the regular season, after all, and Brady and Bundchen have kids in school.

“Don’t really care. That’s between them,” one fan wrote.

“I’m glad she’s sticking to her guns!” another fan wrote.

Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly expected to retire – for good, this time – following the 2022 season.

Brady has been playing in the National Football League for more than 20 years, winning seven Super Bowls and setting countless quarterback records.

If the 2022 season is truly it for the legendary quarterback, fans should enjoy every moment.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Cowboys is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET

The game will air on NBC.