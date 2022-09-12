NFL World Reacts To Gisele’s Sunday Night News

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, at an event in Los Angeles.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won’t be in attendance.

PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs’ first game of the season. Reports have suggested that Brady and Bundchen have been fighting over the quarterback’s decision to play football again. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month.

