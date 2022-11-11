NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s House Purchase

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 05: Supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks as The Girl From Ipanema during the Bossa segment during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Even though Gisele Bundchen recently filed for divorce, she has reportedly purchased a property that’s awfully close to where Tom Brady is building a house.

According to TMZ, Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. It’s right across the creek from Brady’s future house.

