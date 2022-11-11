NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s House Purchase

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 05: Supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks as The Girl From Ipanema during the Bossa segment during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Even though Gisele Bundchen recently filed for divorce, she has reportedly purchased a property that’s awfully close to where Tom Brady is building a house.

According to TMZ, Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. It’s right across the creek from Brady’s future house.

Brady apparently knows about Bundchen’s purchase. It should help them with co-parenting since their children won’t have to travel back and forth for too long.

Once the news of Bundchen’s latest purchase went public, several people rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on this situation.

“I understand co-parenting & staying within the same city,” one person said. “But I’m not moving across the street. That’s too close —- I might as well stay in the same damn house.”

Another person tweeted, “I mean they have kids together and will be co-parenting.”

“She wanna be close to the kids duh,” a third person commented.

Brady and Bundchen were married for 13 years. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Despite their unfortunate split, it appears Brady and Bundchen will do everything they can to avoid making this situation even harder on their children.