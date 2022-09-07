NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen’s Decision News

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly returned to South Florida after leaving the family compound following an argument with Tom Brady.

However, the legendary supermodel has reportedly made it clear that she and her husband have not reconciled.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button