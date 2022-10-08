NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Unfortunate Mac Jones News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gets injured against the Ravens.

The New England Patriots have officially listed Mac Jones as doubtful to play in Sunday’s Week 5 Matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Jones missed last weekend’s game due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

