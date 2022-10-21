NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Todd Gurley News

Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Cowboys

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a 35 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Todd Gurley confirmed that he’s not planning an NFL comeback.

During an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Sicilianothe 28-year-old said he’s “most definitely” done playing.

His announcement marked a quiet end to a brief, but spectacular career. Gurley registered 8,336 yards and 79 touchdowns across just six seasons.

