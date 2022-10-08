NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Patriots Quarterback News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Injuries to quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer have left the New England Patriots scrambling to decide on a quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. But today they made a decision.

On Friday, the Patriots announced that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will start against the Lions. Jones is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury while Hoyer has been ruled out with a concussion.

Zappe made his NFL debut during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t do a ton, but he did just enough to convince the Patriots that he can handle a bigger load of work.

Patriots fans are excited to see what the rookie quarterback can do. Some are already expecting that he’s going to play amazing.

Bailey Zappe had a record-shattering season at Western Kentucky last season, setting the NCAA records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2021. New England took a risk with Zappe, taking him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots could hardly have given Zappe a better first opponent to test his skills against. The Lions have the worst defense in the NFL, giving up an average of 35 points per game.

Even for his first start, Zappe should be able to move the ball.

The game will be played at 1 pm ET and will air on FOX.