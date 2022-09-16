NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Dan Marino News

MIAMI, : Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino gets ready to throw a pass in first quarter action in Miami’s NFL season opener against the Indianapolis Colts August 31 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL. Marino is starting his 15th year as Dolphins quarterback. AFP PHOTO/Rhona WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing.

In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a time where he considered signing with another team later in his career. He said he had offers from teams that were in a better position to reach the Super Bowl and considered an offer at one point.

Ultimately, Marino was content to stay in Miami for the remainder of his career. Although we’ve seen in recent years, that’s becoming less and less of a norm.

Miami Dolphins fans are reluctant to believe that Marino would have ever considered such a thing. Other teams think that Marino would’ve been able to pull a Matthew Stafford and dominate with a better team around him:

After his first few seasons with the Miami Dolphins, postseason success became increasingly hard to come by for the team.

When Don Shula Retired following the 1995 season, Marino stayed with the team under head Coach Jimmy Johnson on a team that just didn’t have the Offensive Firepower to reach the Super Bowl anymore.

The final game of Marino’s career came in a 62-7 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps his place in the Annals of NFL history would have been different if he had managed to win a Super Bowl with any team.