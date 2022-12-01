NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks’ Death

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday.

John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82.

“John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks Athletic Director Travis Goff said. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime Jayhawk student-athlete, a Coach and mentor, a prolific fundraiser who developed profound relationships with countless, and the Ultimate Ambassador for KU. In short, our university and Athletic program has been transformed by John and his Legacy will forever be cemented. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with (wife) Diana and the Hadl family.”

While Hadl was a college football star – one of the best in Kansas history – the NFL world is really mourning his loss, as well.

“RIP to John Hadl, who made every guy who looked like a middle-aged truck driver think they could play in the NFL,” one fan joked.

“John Hadl, a class of ’58 Chesty Lion, Jayhawk and NFL quarterback, has sadly passed at the age of 82. 21, the number that Hadl wore, is the only football jersey retired at Lawrence High. Rest in peace, John, ” one fan added.

“An All-American at Kansas, Hadl took the San Diego Chargers to three AFL title games before finishing his career with the Packers, Rams and Oilers,” another fan wrote.

“Gosh, he was fun to watch. Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl died Wednesday. He was 82. I can still see him throwing to Lance Alworth and Gary Garrison,” another fan wrote.

Hadl, a Kansas native, played in the league from 1962-77. He made six Pro Bowls and was the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1971.

Our thoughts are with his family.