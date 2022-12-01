NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks’ Death

A general view of SoFi Stadium for a Chargers-Raiders game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday.

John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button