NFL World Reacts to Falcons’ Roughing the Passer on Tom Brady (Video)

Controversy broke out late in Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers. Similar to instances in the past, it involved Tom Brady and a head-scratching roughing the passer penalty.

With Tampa Bay leading by six points in the fourth quarter—after being up 21–0 for much of the afternoon—Brady took a snap in shotgun formation and surveyed the field for an open receiver. He was unable to find one, allowing Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to break through the Offensive line and have a clean shot at the Bucs quarterback.

Jarrett brought Brady to the ground with ease, Rolling him over in what appeared to be a rather tame sack. However, after a brief discussion between head referee Jerome Boger and the rest of his crew, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer.

