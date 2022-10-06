NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Judge News

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott was not among the Dallas Cowboys present for Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington on Tuesday night.

The star running back said he didn’t want to make the drive all the way to Choctaw Stadium for the historic event, despite an invitation from Micah Parsons.

“I hate driving all the way to Arlington. No disrespect to Aaron Judge. I respect his game. We had practice today. It was Micah’s suite. He invited me. I’m just not driving to Arlington, unless I have to,” Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, per the Cowboys Insider Clarence Hill Jr.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this Reasoning from Elliott.

“Yet another plea for public transportation in #ArlingtonTX,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve never related to an athlete more,” another said.

“Man, Frisco to Arlington is a weekend trip. Not something to do during the weekday,” another added.

With some extra rest under his belt, Elliott will prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.