NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Judge News

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott was not among the Dallas Cowboys present for Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington on Tuesday night.

The star running back said he didn’t want to make the drive all the way to Choctaw Stadium for the historic event, despite an invitation from Micah Parsons.

