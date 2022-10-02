NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Big Personal News

FOX NFL Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits “Extra” at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews.

The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews’ side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button