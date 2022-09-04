NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Brett Favre News

A Solo shot of Brett Favre during a Green Bay Packers game.

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be in unfortunate headlines.

According to a report, Favre and the state of Mississippi are being questioned by the FBI for a welfare scandal.

“Stay tuned for more developments on this folks. The corruption among those in power in Mississippi is just stunning, and it has been that way for a long time. The nation’s poorest state used welfare money to pay Brett Favre for Speeches he never made, Doug Jones reports.

.

