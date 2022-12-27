NFL World Reacts To Dirty Hit On ‘Monday Night Football’

INDIANAOPLIS, IN – DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game has Featured plenty of different things, including an ejection.

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was banished in the second quarter for a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on the Colts’ Ashton Dulin. The play looked like a textbook version of “targeting.”

Dulin was taken to the blue medical tent after the play and eventually diagnosed with a concussion.

James’ hit Drew plenty of instant reaction on Twitter.

“Derwin James wanted to light him up and he did. There are ways to make that play without doing anything illegal, and he chose to go for impact and the big hit,” said NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. “James not only risking a head injury for the WR, but himself by leading with his helmet.”

“That hit actually messed up Derwin James more than it messed up Ashton Dulin,” added PFT’s Mike Florio.

“I’m usually on the side of understanding the physical nature of football, but Derwin James deserved to be ejected for that hit,” stated FanSided’s Matt Verderame. “No effort to tackle with his arms, led with the helmet, cracked the WR in the head/neck.”

“Yeah that’s gotta be an automatic ejection,” echoed ESPN’s Ben Baby.

In addition to getting tossed, James will also likely have a nice fine coming his way from the league this week.