NFL World Reacts To Dirty Hit On ‘Monday Night Football’

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.

INDIANAOPLIS, IN – DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game has Featured plenty of different things, including an ejection.

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was banished in the second quarter for a violent helmet-to-helmet hit on the Colts’ Ashton Dulin. The play looked like a textbook version of “targeting.”

