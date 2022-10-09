NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend News

Deshaun Watson warming up for the Browns.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight since the NFL handed him his suspension for sexual misconduct with several female massage therapists.

However, that changed this weekend.

Watson, who will return to the Cleveland Browns later this season, was spotted out with his longtime girlfriend.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button