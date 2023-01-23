NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Postgame Announcement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. He says his interception number will never be at this amount again.

