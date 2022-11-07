NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Sunday Night Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 31: NBC game Analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the JW Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance.

Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance on NBC.

“You gotta be some kind of sick bastard to willingly listen to Gary Danielson and Chris Collinsworth on back to back days. And let me tell you, I’m some kind of sick bastard,” one fan joked.

“”As good as anyone in the NFL and I don’t say that lightly.” Cris Collinsworth for the 3rd time about the 3rd different player,” another fan joked.

“Can Chris Collinsworth stop comparing EVERY QB who makes a good pass to Mahomes like bro there’s only 1 Mahomes,” another fan added.

“NBC, Collinsworth had no idea how much time was left in the half,” another fan added.

“Collinsworth straight up lying. Unless he’s a doctor there’s no way he saw a lot of Toney,” another fan added.

“Pumped to listen to Cris Collinsworth make a bunch of nonsensical analysis Tonight and tell us things that are totally not true but he says we all know it. He’s terrible these days,” one fan added.

The Titans are currently leading the Chiefs, 17-9, on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.