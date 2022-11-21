NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 31: NBC game Analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the JW Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC.

As always, fans are taking to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button