NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 31: NBC game Analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the JW Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC.

As always, fans are taking to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance.

“Jealous of everyone who is at the game and doesn’t have to listen to Collinsworth two weeks in a row,” one fan wrote.

“can you please replace Collinsworth when the Chiefs play on Sunday night? It’s obvious he’s a hater. He’s biased. I’m an announcer for racing, basketball, football and baseball and we’re supposed to be unbiased,” one fan added.

“How did Collinsworth watch the replay of a clear face mask and say “no I don’t think he got the face mask” and then follow it up but ignoring PI,” one fan added.

“How is Collinsworth employed year after year when every week he ends up trending on Twitter for his god awful commentary,” another fan wondered.

Many fans clearly feel that Collinsworth is too biased when it comes to calling Mahomes games.

However, pretty much everyone can agree that Mahomes is truly special to watch.

The second half of the Chiefs at Chargers game will air on NBC.