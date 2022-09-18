NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Unfortunate Roster News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The injury bug continues to bite the Dallas Cowboys.

Per The Athletic’s Jon Machotaafter Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert was ruled out of the Cowboys season-opener last week, two more Dallas players that he was working out with joined him this Sunday.

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

“Tolbert must have Rico Gathers route running skills if he can’t be activated with this corps,” tweeted Tim Roberts.

“Luckily [the] The Dallas Cowboys are so deep at the position that they have (checks notes) Noah Brown – 44 catches in 5 NFL seasons – as their #2 WR.”

“So like why draft him then? When you could of had Skyy or Pickens?” a fan asked.

“Shmm.”

“I’m just gonna keep saying that the Cowboys’ lack of concern about WR was always so weird,” tweeted FOX’s David Helman. “Getting Gallup back will help. Still might not be enough.”

“Pretty damning for a WR-needy team,” commented Marcus Mosher.

The Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round, but he has yet to make his NFL debut.