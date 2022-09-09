NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Injury News

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after Sunday's game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys fans received a little bit of a scare when they heard that Dak Prescott was added to the injury report.

Thankfully, Prescott made it clear he’s doing just fine. The star quarterback admitted that he changed up his cleats this week, which resulted in a bit of an issue.

