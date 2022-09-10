NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Michael Gallup Decision

Michael Gallup is on the field for the Dallas Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that Dak Prescott was taken off the injury list and is good to go on Sunday. The bad news is that star wide receiver Michael Gallup is not.

On Friday, the Cowboys ruled out Gallup for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been limited in practice all week with a knee injury.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button