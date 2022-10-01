NFL World Reacts To Controversial Terry Bradshaw News

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw will be back on the air on Sunday morning.

Last weekend, Bradshaw went viral for a controversial message to Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton.”

NFL fans weren’t happy with Bradshaw’s comment. Some attributed his comment to the race of Winston.

“All Jameis does is improve, work hard and be a great teammate. Still he gets this ridiculous slander,” one fan wrote.

“On Brand,” another fan added.

“Terry has a problem. Bradshaw has received backlash for comments about Black coaches and quarterbacks in the past, including Mike Tomlin, the Super Bowl-winning Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s also made some questionable comments about Latino players,” another fan wrote .

Bradshaw, one of the best players in Steelers history, certainly doesn’t hold back his opinions when talking on FOX’s NFL pregame show.

Still, it wouldn’t be that surprising if Winston lost his starting job to Dalton.

The Saints’ offense has been downright terrible this season.