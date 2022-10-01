NFL World Reacts To Controversial Terry Bradshaw News

FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw is on the field.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw will be back on the air on Sunday morning.

Last weekend, Bradshaw went viral for a controversial message to Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

“Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button