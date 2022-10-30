NFL World Reacts To Controversial LeBron James News

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and, up until recently, appeared to still be a fan of the team.

That’s changed, apparently.

James recently admitted that he stopped rooting for the Dallas Cowboys when Jerry Jones was against players kneeling for the national anthem. The Ohio native says he roots for the Cleveland Browns now.

The Browns, of course, employ a quarterback who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.

It’s suspect Reasoning by LeBron, to say the least.

“LeBron James stopped cheering for the Cowboys because the team supports the national anthem. He now cheers for the Browns – a team with a starting QB Accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Hell of a trade,” one fan wrote.

“He doesn’t want to support the Cowboys because of the way they handled kneeling during the national anthem, but he’ll support the Browns who signed a player accused of sexual misconduct. I guess we see where you stand. No loss here, another fan wrote.

“Lebron is a Browns fan & literally had Kyrie on the Shop over the summer he doesn’t care,” one fan added.

“So let me get this straight… LeBron James doesn’t support the Cowboys because of their moral decisions in regards to the national anthem… but you support the Cleveland Browns?” another fan said.

The Cowboys are off to a 5-2 start this season, while the Browns have disappointed, with Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games.