NFL World Reacts To Controversial LeBron James News

LeBron James throws a pass before a Cowboys game.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and, up until recently, appeared to still be a fan of the team.

That’s changed, apparently.

James recently admitted that he stopped rooting for the Dallas Cowboys when Jerry Jones was against players kneeling for the national anthem. The Ohio native says he roots for the Cleveland Browns now.

