NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

A closeup of John Elway.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview.

Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O’Connell.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button