NFL World Reacts To Controversial Al Michaels Comment

Longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels.

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, Al Michaels made a slight error that caught social media’s attention.

Michaels teased Taylor Swift’s new visual album that would be dropping at midnight. During the tease, the legendary play-by-play man intimated that Swift’s music was mainly for teenage girls.

