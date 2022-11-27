NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kyler Murray Report

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been together for a couple of seasons now.

You would think that at this point, they would be “on the same page” with the offense.

But apparently, that is not the case.

According to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals quarterback and head coach spent the bye week trying to get on the same page.

“Meanwhile, as Kyler Murray (hamstring) is set to return, sources say Murray and Coach Kliff Kingsbury used the time not playing to get on the same page.”

That doesn’t sound good…

“This team is a mess,” one fan wrote.

“Kyler and Kliff finally getting on the same page just in time for week 12 while all but eliminated from the playoffs. Perfect timing,” one fan added.

“Cardinals are a mess. What happens first? Kingsbury gets fired or Murray gets traded? Maybe both happen this offseason,” one fan added.

The relationship between Murray and Kingsbury has reportedly been “tense.”

“But my understanding is Kyler Murray & Coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the last two weeks talking through everything, planning how things will look & focusing on communication. “A blessing in disguise” is how a source called it,” Rapoport added.

This is not what you want to hear if you’re a Cardinals fan.