NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Player Punishment Announcement

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the sideline.

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 04: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One Kansas City Chiefs player received some unexpected mail for the NFL league office this weekend.

Per the NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, KC defensive lineman Khalen Saunders was reportedly fined $6,632 for roughing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last Saturday’s Divisional round game. Although no flag was thrown.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button