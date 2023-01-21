NFL world reacts to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes injury vs. Jaguars: ‘This is not OK’

Patrick Mahomes was injured late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ Divisional round playoff game vs. the Jaguars on Saturday.

Mahomes appeared to have his ankle and knee injured on a hit by Jacksonville’s Arden Key. Instead of leaving the game, the 2018 NFL MVP remained on the field despite being clearly hobbled, finishing the remainder of the drive: six plays following the injury, which also included a break between the first and second quarters.

MORE: Chiefs vs. Jaguars live score, updates, Highlights

Here is video of the injury and Mahomes’ begrudging exit to receive treatment. They were ruled questionable to return with a knee injury, but was later seen on the sideline throwing passes as he watched backup Chad Henne take over the Chiefs’ offense.

MORE: Who is the Chiefs’ backup QB? KC’s depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes

Here is a sampling of reactions from throughout the NFL world to Mahomes’ injury:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button