NFL World Reacts to Chargers’ Epic Collapse vs. Jaguars

After leading 27–0 in the first half thanks to five Jaguars turnovers, the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville on Saturday night in the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.

It was a tale of two halves for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw four interceptions in the first half—and one touchdown shortly before halftime—before turning around and throwing three second-half touchdown passes to pace the comeback for Jacksonville.

Thanks to poor situational play calling and even worse execution, the Chargers slowly but surely relinquished their lead. The Pivotal sequence came with 5:25 to play in the fourth quarter. With Jacksonville trailing 30–20, Lawrence connected on his fourth touchdown pass of the night, with wide receiver Christian Kirk hauling it in from nine yards out. On the play, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa believed that Jacksonville committed a false start that wasn’t called by the officials. On the way to the sideline, Bosa slammed his helmet into the ground in frustration and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

