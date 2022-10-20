NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson Parenting News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Chad Johnson consistently makes it clear on social media how frugal he likes to be with his money.

Despite making tens of millions of dollars in the NFL, the former star wide receiver is not a free spender.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button