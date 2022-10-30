NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Trade Rumor News

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be Sellers at the NFL trade deadline?

Probably not, as despite their 3-5 record, they are right in the heart of the NFC South chase. But, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, fourth-year cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could potentially be moved.

“Murphy-Bunting’s talent, experience (31 NFL starts), age (25) and cheap Rookie contract (due about $1.41 million for the rest of 2022) make him a logical target and Tampa Bay will have suitors if it’s willing to move him, ” the trio reported this weekend.

Murphy-Bunting was a starter in 2019 and 2020 and started eight games last year after an elbow injury knocked him out for most of the first two months of the season.

However, his role has diminished this season, and he’s also dealt with injuries, which is why he might be available for the right price.

“This would make a ton of sense for the Commanders,” one fan said on Twitter.

“LIONS” added another.

“Raiders,” contributed a third.

“Paging Miami Dolphins,” yet another fan interjected.

However, Bucs radio host Tom Krasniqi is still skeptical that Murphy-Bunting will actually be traded.

#Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is mentioned here although I believe he won’t be dealt considering the rash of injuries in the secondary,” Krasniqi tweeted. “They just need to get healthy.”

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday at 4 pm ET.