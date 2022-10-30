NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Trade Rumor News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be Sellers at the NFL trade deadline?

Probably not, as despite their 3-5 record, they are right in the heart of the NFC South chase. But, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, fourth-year cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could potentially be moved.

