NFL World Reacts to Buccaneers’ Loss to Lowly Panthers

The Buccaneers lost big to the Panthers on Sunday, dropping to 3–4 on the season after a crushing 21-3 loss in Charlotte.

Tom Brady‘s losing record through seven games marks the first time he’s been below .500 at this point in the season since the 2002 season, according to NFL Research.

Because the odds were firmly against the Panthers heading into the matchup against Brady and the Buccaneers—Carolina was a 13-point underdog—the NFL world was shocked when Tampa Bay struggled offensively.

Tampa Bay’s surprising loss came after the Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and star receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button