NFL World Reacts To Broncos Starting Quarterback Decision

Russell Wilson walking off the field in Denver.

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has been cleared to start for the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson missed the Broncos’ Week 7 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice throughout the week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button