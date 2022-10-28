NFL World Reacts To Broncos Starting Quarterback Decision

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Russell Wilson has been cleared to start for the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson missed the Broncos’ Week 7 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice throughout the week.

The Denver QB said he expected to play earlier this week, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed the news on Friday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Wilson’s return to action.

“I guess all those high knees on the plane must have paid off,” one fan wrote.

“When stinking up the States just isn’t enough,” another said.

“BRONCOS COUNTRY….LETS RIDE,” another added.

Wilson and the Broncos are off to a disastrous start in their new partnership. The team is 2-5 under the veteran quarterback, dropping each of their last four games. Wilson is putting up some of the worst numbers of his career, logging just five touchdowns and three interceptions through his six games on the field.

Sunday’s game will kick off at 9:30 am ET in Wembley Stadium.