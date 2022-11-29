NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Court Decision

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed a motion to have the complaint from the Mississippi Department of Human Services dismissed.

Favre has not been charged criminally in this case. However, it has been reported that he was paid over $1 million from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds for speeches he never made.

Additionally, Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, received $5 million in welfare money. He was pushing for state officials to fund a new volleyball facility.

Favre’s attorney, Erich Herschmann, released a statement on the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ lawsuit.

“[MDHS]’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for his own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in his trust,” Herschmann told ESPN in a statement. “Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. They never made any misrepresentations to anyone.”

The NFL world isn’t buying this statement. Many fans around the country want Favre to pay the price for his alleged actions.

“Well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions,” one fan commented.

“Hope he gets whatever the maximum penalty is,” a second fan tweeted.

“Lock him up,” another fan wrote. “I don’t wish jail on too many people, but he’s one of them.”

A representative for the Mississippi Department of Human Services said they will not try this case in the media.

We’ll provide updates on Favre’s situation when they’re available.