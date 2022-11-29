NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Court Decision

Brett Favre golf

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed a motion to have the complaint from the Mississippi Department of Human Services dismissed.

Favre has not been charged criminally in this case. However, it has been reported that he was paid over $1 million from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds for speeches he never made.

