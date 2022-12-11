NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton’s Appearance Sunday

Former US President Bill Clinton is on stage.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a Get Out The Vote Rally on November 5, 2022 in New York City. Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Kathy Hochul along with other Democrats on the ticket at a New York GOTV rally. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

A former US president will be in attendance at Sunday’s Giants vs. Eagles game.

Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he’ll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game.

“President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants,” Josina Anderson tweeted.

