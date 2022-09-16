NFL world reacts to awkward Jeff Bezos TNF photo

Thursday night’s NFL Matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers marked the first time an NFL game was broadcast specifically on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. As a result, Amazon’s Billionaire owner Jeff Bezos was in attendance.

Before the game, Bezos took some time to walk the sidelines and interact with some fans in the stands. But based on one of the photos that emerged from his appearance, he might have wished he hadn’t.

In a photo shared by Kansas City sports Anchor Aaron Ladd, Bezos awkwardly posed with a group of fans sitting in the front row of Arrowhead stadium while giving an extremely uncomfortable and unnatural handshake to one fan.

Jeff Bezos is here at Arrowhead for the debut of #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/6NbNxtezpm — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 15, 2022

Instead of grasping the fan’s hand – as normal people do in normal handshakes – Bezos instead grabbed the fan by the wrist and held it for the picture.

It was certainly an Odd sight, and the NFL world had plenty to say about the billionaire’s awkward antics, with many pointing out how robotic he seems in the photo.

when you’ve definitely held a human hand before https://t.co/0hXPQ8sCEU — lukezim (@lukezim) September 15, 2022

An all time picture https://t.co/1FXtNzgS2Z — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 16, 2022

Whole Foods Lex Luthor https://t.co/QDjnzht0wm — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) September 15, 2022

A very normal man taking a very normal picture https://t.co/PzVvTuxmGP — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 15, 2022

You know what would be great… if I could watch said game on normal broadcast television. That’d be great. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/cv8PawDXCw — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) September 15, 2022

just holding hands normally, like normal people do https://t.co/3VUMuCAFYD pic.twitter.com/D8KOE0pde8 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 15, 2022

Totally normal handshake https://t.co/umJHKZn1cM — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) September 15, 2022

This is a Renaissance painting. https://t.co/hXiGvJhmoD — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) September 15, 2022

While Bezos’ photo might have drawn a lot of criticism, at least the game was entertaining as the Chiefs beat the Chargers by a score of 27-24 on Thursday Night. And only those making Bezos richer got to see it – so it looks like he got the final laugh.